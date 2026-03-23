NEWS VOICES: Online gambling growing in popularity, impact

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Roger DuPuis discuss the popularity and impact of online gambling and sports betting. The rise of sports betting in the U.S. following a landmark 2018 Supreme Court ruling fueled significant increases in gambling addiction.

"Keystone Edition — Online Betting: Gambling with Our Future?," a panel discussion on this topic, airs tonight, Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. on WVIA-TV and on the WVIA YouTube channel.

Their conversation about the project also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: