In honor of America 250, Pennsylvania Postcards will focus on the people, places, and events that best commemorate this U.S. milestone and our Commonwealth's crucial role in it.

Camp Security, according to historical records, is the last remaining undeveloped prisoner-of-war camp from the Revolution, one of only a handful to ever be built. Located near the city of York in Springitsbury Township, the camp was constructed in 1781 to house prisoners of war after the Battles of Saratoga and Yorktown.

It was in operation until 1783. Unlike other Revolutionary war sites that eventually saw modern development, Camp Security did not. More recently, archaeologists and researchers have been able to unearth quite a few artifacts they think came from that time.

In addition to being a historic site, the Camp Security Preservation Area also now provides recreation for residents and visitors to enjoy.