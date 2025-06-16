100 WVIA Way
Pa. Republicans applaud climate rollbacks

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Meuser and Bresnahan applaud Trump administration plan to roll back Biden-era climate rules

Two Republican lawmakers from Luzerne County are applauding two Trump administration proposals that opponents say would upend Biden-era rules that aim to reduce climate-warming emissions and toxic air pollutants from power plants, harming human health.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
