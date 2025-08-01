Bresnahan still trading stocks, wants a blind trust

Bresnahan says House rules thwart plan to put stocks, other investments in blind trust

For months, Congressman Rob Bresnahan has faced criticism for still trading stocks after calling for a ban on congressional stock trading as a candidate.

Bresnahan says he tried another way to prevent the potential conflicts of interest that could arise from passing bills and trading stocks.

Department of Justice subpoenas UPMC for records on gender-affirming care for trans youth

The Department of Justice has subpoenaed UPMC for records related to the health system’s care for transgender youth.

Pike County non-profit helps people in custody and recently released from prison

In this week's Community Connection, meet Sharon Daniel from Choosing Integrity in Milford.