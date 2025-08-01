100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Bresnahan still trading stocks, wants a blind trust

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Bresnahan says House rules thwart plan to put stocks, other investments in blind trust

For months, Congressman Rob Bresnahan has faced criticism for still trading stocks after calling for a ban on congressional stock trading as a candidate.

Bresnahan says he tried another way to prevent the potential conflicts of interest that could arise from passing bills and trading stocks.

Department of Justice subpoenas UPMC for records on gender-affirming care for trans youth

The Department of Justice has subpoenaed UPMC for records related to the health system’s care for transgender youth.

Pike County non-profit helps people in custody and recently released from prison

In this week's Community Connection, meet Sharon Daniel from Choosing Integrity in Milford.

UP TO DATE Rob Bresnahan 8th Congressional District Congressional Stock Trades UPMC Transgender issues Pike County Milford
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
