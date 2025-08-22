Pittston Tomato Festival on this weekend, Miss Pennsylvania visits Luzerne County alma mater
Miss Pennsylvania stops at alma mater, Luzerne County Community College, ahead of Miss America contest
The next Miss America will be crowned in two weeks. And on Thursday, Miss Pennsylvania held an ice cream social for prospective students at Luzerne County Community College - her own alma mater.
Celebrating the 'Quality Tomato Capital of the World' at the Pittston Tomato Festival
The annual celebration of the fruit thought of as a vegetable – The Pittston Tomato Festival - is on now through Sunday.
WVIA's Haley O'Brien has more from Mary Kroptavich, city administrator and main street manager, in this week's episode of Haley's Happy Hour.