UP TO DATE

Pittston Tomato Festival on this weekend, Miss Pennsylvania visits Luzerne County alma mater

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
It's Friday, Aug. 22.

Miss Pennsylvania stops at alma mater, Luzerne County Community College, ahead of Miss America contest

The next Miss America will be crowned in two weeks. And on Thursday, Miss Pennsylvania held an ice cream social for prospective students at Luzerne County Community College - her own alma mater.

Celebrating the 'Quality Tomato Capital of the World' at the Pittston Tomato Festival

The annual celebration of the fruit thought of as a vegetable – The Pittston Tomato Festival - is on now through Sunday.

WVIA's Haley O'Brien has more from Mary Kroptavich, city administrator and main street manager, in this week's episode of Haley's Happy Hour.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
