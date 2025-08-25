100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Dreams come true for Luzerne County Little League players

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Pride and joy: Wyoming Valley Challenger team thrives in Little League World Series spotlight

Challenger baseball gives individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities a chance to play. At the 2025 Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game, the Wyoming Valley Challenger team faced another Challenger team from Woburn, Massachusetts.

Pa. budget stalls again: What will it take to break the cycle of delays?

Pennsylvania still does not have an approved state budget.

Millions of state dollars for schools, counties, nonprofits and other human service providers are on hold because Gov. Josh Shapiro and the leaders of the General Assembly have not reached an agreement on Pennsylvania's spending plan.

United Neighborhood Centers opens affordable senior housing complex in Dunmore

United Neighborhood Community Development Corporation’s Bucktown Center, located in downtown Dunmore, is an affordable apartment complex for older adults aged 62 and up. The complex welcomed its first residents in July.

UP TO DATE Little League World SeriesChallenger Little League BaseballWyoming Valley Challenger BaseballLycoming CountyWilliamsportLackawanna CountyLuzerne CountyJim HaddockPennsylvania budgetDunmoreBucktown CenterJason KavulichDepartment of Aging
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
