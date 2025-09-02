100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti will run for 8th Congressional District seat

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 2, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Cognetti announces campaign for Congress as she runs for reelection as mayor

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti is already running for re-election as mayor this year, but she’s looking ahead to another election.

Cognetti plans to run for Congress next year and could challenge first-term U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan.

On Labor Day, leaders gathered in Scranton say workers’ rights are under attack

Labor leaders and union supporters from across Northeast Pennsylvania gathered on Monday.

During the annual Labor Day event at Lackawanna County Courthouse Square, those leaders said workers’ rights are under attack.

Indie authors spend day in Scranton, offer reading recommendations

In this episode of Bookmarks, revisit Electric City Love Con one more time.

The inaugural event brought more than 100 romance authors to the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in downtown Scranton for sales, signings and meet-and-greets with readers.

Since most writers are readers too, some of those authors shared their own reading recommendations.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News