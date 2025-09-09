Sickle cell hotline connects patients with care

Sickle Cell hotline connects unaffiliated patients to care as pilot program launches in Pennsylvania

The pilot launched this summer in Pennsylvania, ahead of September, which is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Organizers hope it will spread to neighboring states if this trial phase goes well in the Commonwealth.

Milford, Pa. nonprofit provides equine assisted therapy and services

In the latest Community Connection with WVIA's Lisa Mazzarella, meet Eva Warner, Executive Director of GAIT Equine Assisted Services.

The nonprofit in Pike County provides equine assisted therapies and services.