UP TO DATE

Lackawanna College expanding skilled trade courses, satellite centers

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Lackawanna College to open three skilled trade centers across state

The college based in Scranton will now have a presence statewide. The school plans to open three new satellite centers.

The centers — in Bethlehem, Chambersburg and Greensburg — will focus on skilled trades, the school announced Tuesday.

A year after Debby, residents question Pa.'s storm response, worry about future disasters

It’s been more than one year since the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby brought heavy rains to Pennsylvania, along with flooding and even a tornado.

The most damaging flooding happened in the northern part of the state. Now, people in Potter and Tioga counties say they’re worried how the state will respond to future weather emergencies.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
