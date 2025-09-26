PA Democrats: TikTok investor spending big on judge retention vote

Scranton Fringe Festival, WVIA Open House and Festival of Wood in Milford planned this weekend

Get the details on Saturday's WVIA Open House in Haley's Happy Hour, and find more weekend ideas with Eventful.

Pa. Dems: TikTok investor spending big on Supreme Court retention race

Democrats say Pennsylvania’s richest man is trying to buy the outcome of the state’s Supreme Court retention race this year.

Activists held a protest outside the offices of TikTok investor Jeffrey Yass.

Union County nonprofit supports Lewisburg Area School District

This week, WVIA's Lisa Mazzarella meets Robert Kallin of The Green Dragon Foundation. The nonprofit supports the Lewisburg Area School District, assisting teachers and staff, and enriching the community by raising funds.