PA Democrats: TikTok investor spending big on judge retention vote

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Scranton Fringe Festival, WVIA Open House and Festival of Wood in Milford planned this weekend

Get the details on Saturday's WVIA Open House in Haley's Happy Hour, and find more weekend ideas with Eventful.

Pa. Dems: TikTok investor spending big on Supreme Court retention race

Democrats say Pennsylvania’s richest man is trying to buy the outcome of the state’s Supreme Court retention race this year.

Activists held a protest outside the offices of TikTok investor Jeffrey Yass.

Union County nonprofit supports Lewisburg Area School District

This week, WVIA's Lisa Mazzarella meets Robert Kallin of The Green Dragon Foundation. The nonprofit supports the Lewisburg Area School District, assisting teachers and staff, and enriching the community by raising funds.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
