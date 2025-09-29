Appeals court says special election for Lackawanna County Commissioner can happen

Appeals court says Lackawanna County commissioner special election can happen

Former Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin moved on to other things seven months ago, but the county is still trying to replace him.

A state appeals court ruled Friday that a special election to replace McGloin can go on as planned Nov. 4.

Lake Ariel man, 26, arrested in Hideout shooting that left one dead, two injured

A Lake Ariel man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Wayne County, state police said.

Lucas Aron Gartrell, 26, was taken into custody without incident, Trooper Robert Urban said in a statement released Monday morning.

Troopers responded to a report of an active shooter at The Hideout, a private residential community, around 3 p.m. Sunday, Urban said.

BOOKMARKS: It's time to fall for some autumn reads

There's a slight chill in the air and pumpkin-flavored everything everywhere as fall has arrived in Northeast Pennsylvania.

If you like to get cozy with a good book this time of year, we have a few reading recommendations to help you set the perfect autumn mood.