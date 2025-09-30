One dead in Wayne County gated community shooting

Police: Son shoots parents, kills security officer in Wayne County gated community

A 26-year-old man with a history of mental health troubles shot his parents and killed a public safety officer Sunday in a gated Wayne County development, according to an arrest affidavit.

About 3 p.m., a heavily armed Lucas A. Gartrell, of The Hideout, Lake Ariel, Salem Twp., killed development security officer Jose Alberto Duran Jr., 55, and wounded Robert and Lisa Gartrell, who came to his home to check on him out of concern, according to the affidavit.

