NEPA's Middleswarth chip-eating champion crowned

NEPA snack lovers race to eat Middleswarth chips for contest bragging rights

A particular brand of potato chips found only in Pennsylvania draws snackers and spectators to see who can eat the most in five minutes.

Sabatini's Bottleshop and Bar in Exeter was the scene for the 10th annual Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest.

Lawyer: Waverly Township grants Chabad rabbi zoning permit to build a religious retreat

Waverly Township issued the Chabad of the Abingtons a zoning permit last week to build 12 cabins for religious purposes, according to a lawyer for the rabbi behind the project.

Attorney Matt Barrett said in a phone interview with WVIA News that Waverly Township issued the permit on Nov. 24, but said he could not speak to how or why it was granted.

Books We Love: NPR list features more than 300 reading recommendations, including Susquehanna University's Roth

NPR’s Books We Love is here with 384 books to peruse.

It’s the massive national version of what we here at WVIA do with Bookmarks — NPR staff and critics send in their favorite reads of the year.

Books We Love launched last week. Tucked into this year’s list was a surprise for one local author: Susquehanna University professor Laurence Roth.