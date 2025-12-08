Oz, Bresnahan, McCormick talk healthcare in separate NEPA visits

Oz, Bresnahan, McCormick in separate NEPA visits discuss ACA tax credits, Rural Health Transformation Fund

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan said Friday that he’s in favor of extending the Affordable Care Act enhanced tax credits, which are set to expire at the end of this year.

Bresnahan was accompanied by Mehmet Oz, also known by his television persona ‘Dr. Oz’, who now serves as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator in President Donald Trump's administration. The pair visited Geisinger in Scranton for a roundtable discussion with local health leaders, which was closed to press.

Trump set to visit Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County to talk about economy, inflation

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan’s office confirmed on Friday Trump will speak at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono, at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A White House official told WVIA News Trump will talk about his administration’s progress in improving the American economy.

Blast off for the final frontier with science fiction reads

Ever since humans looked to space as the “final frontier,” we have been creating stories about what might be out there — alien worlds, powerful spaceships and neverending galaxies dominate the science fiction genre.

Science fiction, like most other genres, contains multitudes. Any story that incorporates futuristic science or technology can fall under this umbrella, so there’s plenty for any reader to enjoy.