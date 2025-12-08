100 WVIA Way
Oz, Bresnahan, McCormick talk healthcare in separate NEPA visits

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Oz, Bresnahan, McCormick in separate NEPA visits discuss ACA tax credits, Rural Health Transformation Fund

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan said Friday that he’s in favor of extending the Affordable Care Act enhanced tax credits, which are set to expire at the end of this year.

Bresnahan was accompanied by Mehmet Oz, also known by his television persona ‘Dr. Oz’, who now serves as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator in President Donald Trump's administration. The pair visited Geisinger in Scranton for a roundtable discussion with local health leaders, which was closed to press.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
