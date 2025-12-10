100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Trump touts economic progress in Poconos appearance

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Trump touts economic progress during lengthy speech at Mount Airy Casino Resort

Inside a casino where gambling is the norm, President Donald Trump portrayed the economy as a sure thing under his leadership so far.

At the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County, Trump touted an economic renaissance in his first 11 months, despite polling numbers that show more people think he’s doing a lousy job managing the economy and inflation than a good job.

Demonstrators turn out in Monroe County to protest Trump's message, policies

Protestors lined Route 611 for hours to give President Donald Trump a piece of their mind – if only for a fleeting moment while his motorcade sped by around 6:45 p.m.

Trump supporters fired up to hear president’s plans to strengthen American economy

Trump spoke for an hour-and-a-half about the economy, the country’s image abroad and bashed his political opponents during Tuesday’s speech in Pennsylvania. His supporters say his second presidency proves his strength as a leader.

Tags
UP TO DATE Donald TrumpMount Airy Casino ResortMonroe County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News