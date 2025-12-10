Trump touts economic progress in Poconos appearance

Trump touts economic progress during lengthy speech at Mount Airy Casino Resort

Inside a casino where gambling is the norm, President Donald Trump portrayed the economy as a sure thing under his leadership so far.

At the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County, Trump touted an economic renaissance in his first 11 months, despite polling numbers that show more people think he’s doing a lousy job managing the economy and inflation than a good job.

Demonstrators turn out in Monroe County to protest Trump's message, policies

Protestors lined Route 611 for hours to give President Donald Trump a piece of their mind – if only for a fleeting moment while his motorcade sped by around 6:45 p.m.

Trump supporters fired up to hear president’s plans to strengthen American economy

Trump spoke for an hour-and-a-half about the economy, the country’s image abroad and bashed his political opponents during Tuesday’s speech in Pennsylvania. His supporters say his second presidency proves his strength as a leader.