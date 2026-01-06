100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Shapiro, McCormick, Fetterman on U.S. capture of Venezuela's Maduro

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Shapiro pans Trump’s seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

Democrats nationwide are rejecting President Donald Trump’s seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is joining those criticisms.

Former Sheetz CEO and president who introduced MTO and led multi-state expansion dies at 77

Stephen Sheetz, the former president and CEO of Sheetz, died Sunday night at the age of 77, according to a press release from the company. The Altoona Mirror reports Sheetz died from respiratory complications at UPMC Altoona.

Walk-in crisis center opens in Honesdale, with beds to come

The Northeast Regional Crisis Stabilization Center opened in December. The center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, offering mental health crisis care.

Later this year, the center will offer short-term overnight care through its crisis residential program.

Tags
UP TO DATE Gov. Josh ShapiroJohn FettermanDave McCormickHonesdaleWayne CountyDonald TrumpSheetzNortheast Regional County Crisis Stabilization Center
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News