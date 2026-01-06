Shapiro, McCormick, Fetterman on U.S. capture of Venezuela's Maduro

Shapiro pans Trump’s seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

Democrats nationwide are rejecting President Donald Trump’s seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is joining those criticisms.

Former Sheetz CEO and president who introduced MTO and led multi-state expansion dies at 77

Stephen Sheetz, the former president and CEO of Sheetz, died Sunday night at the age of 77, according to a press release from the company. The Altoona Mirror reports Sheetz died from respiratory complications at UPMC Altoona.

Walk-in crisis center opens in Honesdale, with beds to come

The Northeast Regional Crisis Stabilization Center opened in December. The center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, offering mental health crisis care.

Later this year, the center will offer short-term overnight care through its crisis residential program.