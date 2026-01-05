Former Sheetz CEO and president who introduced MTO and led multi-state expansion dies at 77

Stephen Sheetz, the former president and CEO of Sheetz, died Sunday night at the age of 77, according to a press release from the company. The Altoona Mirror reports Sheetz died from respiratory complications at UPMC Altoona.

Sheetz worked part-time at the Sheetz Kwik Shopper in Altoona starting at 12-years-old. He later graduated from Penn State and worked alongside his brother, Bob, the founder of the company. Stephen served as president and CEO from 1984 to 1995, and then served as Chairman of Sheetz's Board of Directors from 1995 to 2013.

Stephen Sheetz (left) stands beside his brother Bob (middle) and nephew Stan Sheetz (right).

In a press release, Sheetz officials said Stephen introduced Made-To-Go (MTO), entered the company into the fuel business and expanded the company into new states. Currently, there are more than 800 Sheetz locations across seven states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Current CEO and President of Sheetz, Travis Sheetz, said his uncle Stephen was the center of the family.

"We are so deeply grateful for his leadership, vision, and steadfast commitment to our employees, customers, and communities," Travis Sheetz said.

Stephen and his wife, Nancy Sheetz, founded the Sheetz Fellows Program, which supports Penn State Altoona students. They also established the Sheetz Center for Entrepreneurial Excellence in downtown Altoona. Because of these contributions, Penn State gave the couple its "Philanthropists of the Year" award in 2010.

