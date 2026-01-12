Lancaster County body theft suspect under investigation for Luzerne County thefts

Police: Lancaster County body theft suspect being investigated over remains stolen from crumbling Plains Twp. mausoleum

A Lancaster County man accused of stealing human remains from a Philadelphia-area cemetery is also under investigation in connection with November’s theft of two bodies from Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Luzerne County.

Police said Jonathan Gerlach, 34, of Ephrata, stole the remains of at least 30 people from Mount Moriah Cemetery, which straddles the Philadelphia-Delaware County border.

Lackawanna County detectives: Dunmore cop ingested cocaine from borough evidence locker

A police officer in Lackawanna County turned himself in Friday for taking cocaine from a borough evidence locker and using it.

The Dunmore police officer may have jeopardized criminal cases against drug suspects.

BOOKMARKS: Celebrating a year of reading with participants' favorite reads of 2025

We have now been able to read together through this feature for a full year.

What started as an idea for a single story became a year of reading and connection with friends, neighbors and listeners.

To celebrate our year of reading, we asked some of our past participants to recommend their favorite read of 2025.