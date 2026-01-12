100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Lancaster County body theft suspect under investigation for Luzerne County thefts

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Police: Lancaster County body theft suspect being investigated over remains stolen from crumbling Plains Twp. mausoleum

A Lancaster County man accused of stealing human remains from a Philadelphia-area cemetery is also under investigation in connection with November’s theft of two bodies from Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Luzerne County.

Police said Jonathan Gerlach, 34, of Ephrata, stole the remains of at least 30 people from Mount Moriah Cemetery, which straddles the Philadelphia-Delaware County border.

Lackawanna County detectives: Dunmore cop ingested cocaine from borough evidence locker

A police officer in Lackawanna County turned himself in Friday for taking cocaine from a borough evidence locker and using it.

The Dunmore police officer may have jeopardized criminal cases against drug suspects.

BOOKMARKS: Celebrating a year of reading with participants' favorite reads of 2025

We have now been able to read together through this feature for a full year.

What started as an idea for a single story became a year of reading and connection with friends, neighbors and listeners.

To celebrate our year of reading, we asked some of our past participants to recommend their favorite read of 2025.

Tags
UP TO DATE Luzerne CountyLancaster CountyGood Shepherd Memorial ParkPlains TownshipJonathan GerlachLackawanna CountyDunmore Police
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News