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UP TO DATE

Rate case settlement would protect electricity customers from data center costs

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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WVIA News

Precedent-setting Pa. rate case would protect residential electricity customers from data center costs in PPL territory

In an effort to tackle rising electricity rates connected to the expansion of data centers, a recently proposed Pennsylvania rate case settlement includes provisions to protect residential and small business customers from shouldering the burden of costs associated with building the new facilities. Consumer advocates say it could serve as a model for reining in rising rates across the state.

Pennsylvania's outdoor recreation industry growing faster than national average

Pennsylvania's outdoor economy grew by $1.5 billion in 2024, reaching $20.4 billion in total economic impact.

That's according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.  

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UP TO DATE Data CentersPPL Electric Utilities
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News