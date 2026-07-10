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Replacement SNAP benefits available for those impacted by last weekend’s extreme weather

WVIA
Published July 10, 2026 at 3:37 PM EDT

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced yesterday that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients affected by last weekend’s storms and extended power outages may be eligible for replacement benefits if their food was destroyed.

Impacted SNAP households can request a replacement with their county assistance office and must apply within 10 days of the incident.

– Lydia McFarlane 
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News Briefs Severe WeatherSNAP benefitsPPL Electric Utilities