PPL informational event for Lackawanna County transmission project canceled

PPL Electric Utilities' open house for a transmission project in Lackawanna County is canceled.

"PPL Electric Utilities has been notified that the Archbald Mountain Open House, previously scheduled for March 31, will need to be rescheduled due to circumstances outside of PPL Electric’s control. We are working to identify a new date and location and will notify the community as soon as those details are confirmed," according to an email from the utility.

"PPL Electric remains committed to engaging directly with residents and providing an opportunity for open dialogue about planned transmission work in the area. We look forward to that conversation and appreciate the community’s patience."

PPL plans to build a new substation, switchyard and transmission lines near an area in Archbald where data centers projects are proposed.

A spokesperson for PPL says that the utility does not publicly identify new customers but that the electric company does regularly receive service requests.

The company would not say whether those new customers are data centers.

Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approval will be required before it can begin.

PPL has a website dedicated to the project: www.PPLArchbaldMountainProject.com. For specific questions, PPL Electric can be reached directly at: EUArchbaldMountainProject@pplweb.com.