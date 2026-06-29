'Dangerously hot' weather leading up to July 4 forecasted for Northeast, Northcentral PA

The days leading up to the nation’s 250th birthday will feature hot dogs, high temperatures and humidity.

The temperature in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania could reach 100 degrees by Thursday. The humidity will make it feel even hotter.

“If you can, stay indoors with air conditioning, fans,” said Kaitlyn Lardeo, a National Weather Service meteorologist. She recommends “staying in shade, staying hydrated, wearing light clothes,” for those who must be outdoors.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch, in effect from Wednesday morning through Friday evening. The hottest temperatures will be in urban valley locations during the mid-to-late afternoons, according to the agency.

The high temperatures and humidity could also bring thunderstorms.

“There are chances pretty much in the afternoon through the evening hours most days this week for some sort of storm activity,” Laredo said.

1 of 3 — 06292026_HOT003.jpg Dante Cobb, 14, jumps from the highest diving board at the Kingston Community Pool. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 06292026_HOT002.jpg Graham Lucks, 3, of Dallas, chases his godmother to splash her at the Kingston Community Pool. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 06292026_HOT005.jpg Maureen Sally, known as "Miss Sally," cools off with a swim in the Kingston Community Pool. She gets to the pool whenever the weather allows and plans on cooling off in this week's heat. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania issued a warning Monday, urging all residents to take the hot weather seriously. Extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States, according to the organization.

Be cautious in the heat

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania issued a warning Monday, urging all residents to take the hot weather seriously. Extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States, according to the organization.

The Red Cross, which is monitoring the situation and is prepared to respond if needed, recommends taking three steps in extreme heat: stay hydrated, stay cool and stay connected.



Stay hydrated by drinking a cup of water every 20 minutes, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.

by drinking a cup of water every 20 minutes, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks. Stay cool by spending time in air-conditioned places. If your home is too hot, go to a mall, library or cooling center.

by spending time in air-conditioned places. If your home is too hot, go to a mall, library or cooling center. Stay connected by checking on others and asking for help if you need it.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Workers jackhammer the tennis courts in Kingston on Monday. Weather this week is expected to reach 100 degrees.

The organization issued safety tips for pets, including never leaving an animal in a hot vehicle, even for a few minutes. Temperatures inside the car can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes, even with a window cracked open.

Pennsylvania Department of Health

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also issued heat safety tips on Monday, including:

