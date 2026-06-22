Summer camp caters to children with traumatic brain injuries

Camp Cranium provides community, summer fun for children with traumatic brain injuries in Columbia County

Camp Cranium is a camp for children with traumatic brain injuries. The week-long camp offers community, support and fun for the campers, encouraging independence and building their confidence every June.

NEWS VOICES: Steamtown Marathon registrations rising as NEPA running community grows

The Steamtown Marathon is the biggest race in NEPA - every October hundreds of runners tackle the 26.2 mile course through the city. Registration is on the rise this year, and that means more runners in training over the next few months.

WVIA’s Haley O’Brien is a runner herself and has spent some time with training groups as they get ready to race all over NEPA this year. She joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to discuss.