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Sports Voices

Competitors today, teammates tomorrow: Brosious, Dowell QB matchup set for D4 all-star game

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published June 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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Competitors today, teammates tomorrow: The PIAA District IV all-star high school football game tonight will pit Bloomsburg QB Wyatt Brosious and the South team against Loyalsock QB Danny Dowell and the North team.

But the pair will be teammates soon for the Bloomsburg Huskies, as Bob and Roger discuss in the WVIA podcast studio. You can read more about that from Bob here.

Also: Eagles Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio plays golf at the Mike Munchak Charity Golf Classic, and Bob looks ahead to Friday's USA vs. Australia World Cup match.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices Bob IdeFOX56High school footballHigh school sportsPIAABloomsburgLoyalsockWyatt BrosiousDanny DowellVic FangioMike MunchakWorld Cup 2026
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News