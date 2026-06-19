Competitors today, teammates tomorrow: Brosious, Dowell QB matchup set for D4 all-star game

Competitors today, teammates tomorrow: The PIAA District IV all-star high school football game tonight will pit Bloomsburg QB Wyatt Brosious and the South team against Loyalsock QB Danny Dowell and the North team.

But the pair will be teammates soon for the Bloomsburg Huskies, as Bob and Roger discuss in the WVIA podcast studio. You can read more about that from Bob here.

Also: Eagles Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio plays golf at the Mike Munchak Charity Golf Classic, and Bob looks ahead to Friday's USA vs. Australia World Cup match.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.