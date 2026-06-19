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Commonwealth Concert series comes to Kirby Park this weekend

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Patriotic LCTA buses decked out with America 250 themes will shuttle Kirby Park concertgoers

Luzerne County Transportation Authority's two newly decorated buses will help carry concertgoers to this weekend's Commonwealth Concert Series performance at Kirby Park, but they also carry a special message.

The bright red, white and blue transit buses are wrapped in a patriotic theme celebrating the nation's semiquincentennial, including a representation of the Declaration of Independence.

Former Wyalusing school director waives preliminary hearing on foundation theft charges

A former Bradford County school director waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday on charges she stole about $123,000 from a local educational foundation.

Kelly White, 49, of Wyalusing, was scheduled to appear for a hearing on almost 130 criminal counts accusing her of defrauding the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation.

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UP TO DATE Luzerne County Transportation AuthorityAmerica250PAKirby Park
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News