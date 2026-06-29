Meuser: DHS drops plans for immigration centers in Schuylkill, Berks counties

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has dropped plans to open immigration detention centers in Schuylkill and Berks counties, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser said Friday.

New monument in Wilkes-Barre honors miners' heroism; public invited to dedication

The Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College dedicated a new monument inside the Miners Memorial in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 made a big splash when it arrived in Scranton for the longest stop on its cross-country tour. WVIA’s resident railfan Roger DuPuis got a true behind-the-scenes look as the steam locomotive made its way to NEPA - and he’s disembarked just in time to talk about it.