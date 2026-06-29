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UP TO DATE

DHS drops plans for immigration centers in Schuylkill, Berks counties

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Meuser: DHS drops plans for immigration centers in Schuylkill, Berks counties

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has dropped plans to open immigration detention centers in Schuylkill and Berks counties, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser said Friday.

New monument in Wilkes-Barre honors miners' heroism; public invited to dedication

The Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College dedicated a new monument inside the Miners Memorial in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

NEWS VOICES: Going behind the scenes as Big Boy made its way to NEPA

Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 made a big splash when it arrived in Scranton for the longest stop on its cross-country tour. WVIA’s resident railfan Roger DuPuis got a true behind-the-scenes look as the steam locomotive made its way to NEPA - and he’s disembarked just in time to talk about it.

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UP TO DATE Department of Homeland SecurityImmigrationSchuylkill CountyBerks CountyWilkes-BarreAnthracite coal
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News