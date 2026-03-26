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UP TO DATE

Pennsylvania joins multistate lawsuit over major environmental rollback

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Pa., N.J. and Del. suing the Trump Administration over a major environmental rollback

Pennsylvania has joined a multistate lawsuit against the Trump Administration over a major environmental rollback. In February, the EPA reversed its longstanding finding that it can regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

The move overturns the basis for federal climate action.

Drexel University joins trend of three-year medical school programs as universities look to cut costs

Drexel University plans to launch a three-year medical school as an alternative option to its four-year program.

Leaders hope the shorter pathway can help students save money and bring more doctors to the workforce faster.

What is a facility fee?

Last June, our colleagues at WPSU reported on public outcry surrounding the increased use of “facility fees” at Geisinger outpatient clinics in the State College area. Since then, more than 20 people have reached out to the newsroom with their experiences and many remaining questions.

This is part of a three-part series looking into what a facility fee is, why hospitals charge them, and what’s being done at the state level to protect people against surprise bills from facility fees.

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UP TO DATE Environmental Protection AgencyDonald TrumpGeisinger Health System
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News