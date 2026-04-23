'Pocono Pony' launches multi-million dollar expansion

'Pocono Pony' launches construction on new $32 million bus depot in Monroe County

MCTA, popularly known as the "Pocono Pony," recently broke ground on its new $32 million Wayne P. Mazur Sr. Bus Depot.

Named for one of the agency's founding board members, the 44,000-square-foot bus depot in Swiftwater will mark the largest expansion in Pocono Pony’s 47-year history, officials said.

Pa. receives $193 million from Rural Health Transformation Program, but rural health leaders remain wary of shortfalls

The federal Rural Health Transformation Program gives $50 billion to the states over five years. Pennsylvania received $193 million this year from the program and is in the implementation stage.

But health care leaders and advocates still have concerns about how far the money will go to solve health systems' financial struggles in rural areas.