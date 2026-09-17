Lackawanna County Commissioners hire firm to study impact of data centers

Lackawanna County Commissioners hire firm to study environmental and health impacts of data centers and power plants

Lackawanna County Commissioners hired EmPower Analytics Group for $165,000 to study the air quality and health impacts of the more than a dozen data centers and power plants proposed in the county.

Fall festival in Dalton to connect farms and families on Saturday

The Farm to Family Festival returns to Dalton this Saturday for the fourth year to celebrate local agriculture.

The event brings a day of educational cooking and gardening demonstrations, more than 20 vendors and family fun to Streamside Park.