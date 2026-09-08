Lake drawdown and rehabilitation work begins at Lackawanna State Park, fishing regulations eased

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is drawing down the lake at Lackawanna State Park to work on the dam.

Because of the project, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission removed some rules that now allow anglers to fish to their hearts' content.

"You still have to have a fishing license. You still have to fish using legal methods, but you can keep whatever you catch,” said Mike Parker, communications director for the commission.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Lackawanna State Park in North Abington Twp.

DCNR classified the 69‑foot-high, 350‑foot‑long embankment on the South Branch of Tunkhannock Creek as a “high hazard” structure.

“Lowering the lake will allow crews to safely access these areas, address sediment issues, and improve shoreline stability. These upgrades are needed to ensure long‑term dam safety, protect water quality, and support ongoing recreation for visitors,” according to DCNR .

Work was set to begin today [Tuesday]. Just after 10 a.m., the surface of the 198-acre lake was still. Water flowed down the Tunkhannock Creek, but the dam’s usual waterfall was dry.

The project includes repairing and replacing deteriorated concrete components, installing a new fiberglass access bridge, upgrading the control tower, improving the spillway and completing other needed infrastructure updates, according to DCNR.

“These upgrades are needed to ensure long‑term dam safety, protect water quality, and support ongoing recreation for visitors,” the department says in a news release.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Lackawanna Lake at Lackawanna State Park.

‘Survival instinct’

Lackawanna Lake has naturally reproducing populations of warm-water fish like bass, catfish and other species, Parker said.

Because of the tight timeline for the dam rehabilitation project, Parker said there was no fish salvage associated with the drawdown.

"There's a lot of things that go along with moving fish. You can't simply move in there easily, take fish out, and put them into another lake. You have other concerns, such as, you know, spreading disease. You have to do some testing for disease," he said.

Parker said as the water level goes down, fish could end up congregated in certain areas.

"Some will make their way downstream and will move out of the lake. It's a survival instinct,” he said. “Others will survive in a pool of water that might remain within the lake. It's one of those issues where you know it is somewhat of a wait and see.”

Parker said the commission hopes the anglers can make good use of the many fish they can catch from the lake.

"There will be fish that survive in there and hold over until the lake is refilled. There's always a chance that we could have some fish that perish because of this process, and unfortunately that's part of it.”

Lackawanna Lake is one of the around 100 waterways that Fish and Boat stocks with trout in the fall. However, this year the fish will be placed in other waterways around the state, Parker said.

"We'll reassess that in the spring. If water levels are back up to normal, we'll just continue on as normal with trout stocking,” he said.

DCNR says shoreline fishing access will not be restricted during the early stages of the drawdown, but conditions will be assessed as necessary to ensure angler safety.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News The view from the top of the dam at Lackawanna State Park.

Necessary work

DCNR does not expect any large‑scale impacts outside of the lake.

“This work at Lackawanna Lake is necessary to ensure the dam continues to operate safely and reliably for years to come. We appreciate visitors’ understanding during the drawdown, and day‑use areas on land will remain open throughout the project,” John Hallas, DCNR Director of State Parks, said. “When the lake refills in the spring, people will be able to enjoy the park with the benefits of these important improvements in place.”

The project is expected to be complete by January.

