Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Snow Day Activities

Published January 26, 2024 at 4:00 PM EST

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

We are now well into winter and the weather can be so unpredictable. Snow days are the perfect opportunity to try new recipes that will get the whole family involved.

  • Kale, Tomato, and Feta Breakfast Sandwich Cups are a great snack to have before or after a day of shoveling snow.
  • Have them prepared in advance or include the whole family in a cooking expedition for a satisfying snack
  • They are filled with protein, fiber, and vitamins and minerals to ensure a successful snow day.

Check out our HealthyBites Magazine both in stores or online for this recipe and other fun snow day activities.
For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week