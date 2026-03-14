Hazleton joins federal 287(g) program allowing city police to assist ICE agents

Hazleton has entered into a partnership with the federal government under the 287(g) program, allowing local police to share certain information with federal immigration authorities.

It's a move city leaders say will help keep residents safe but one that has sparked concern among some immigrant community members.

City officials say the agreement does not change how police operate on the ground and will not involve local officers actively enforcing immigration laws.

But the announcement has reopened longstanding debates in Hazleton about immigration policy, civil rights and the relationship between law enforcement and immigrant communities.

Mayor: “Nothing is going to change”

In an in-person interview with WVIA, Mayor Jeff Cusat said the program is primarily about information sharing with the federal government, not immigration enforcement by local police.

“The federal government will have access to our computer system in real time,” Cusat said. “Nothing is going to change.”

According to the mayor, if someone is arrested and processed by the Hazleton Police Department, as has always been the case, their fingerprints and identifying information are entered into federal systems.

“If someone is arrested for any reason, when they are processed and fingerprinted, the federal government will now get their information,” Cusat said.

He emphasized that federal authorities would only receive information after an arrest has already occurred.

“They’re not coming in here. They’re not knocking on doors. They’re not going to randomly stop people,” Cusat said. “It’s just like before, if someone is arrested for a crime, then they’ll have access.”

Cusat also pushed back on rumors circulating online that the agreement has already led to increased policing activity in the city.

“But we have the same number of officers on shift all year long. Nothing changes,” Cusat said.

Federal funding tied to the agreement

Cusat said one of the major components of the program is federal funding and resources for the police department.

“The city is now being paid to do what we’ve always done,” he said.

Under the program, Hazleton could receive:

$100,000 for police vehicles.

$7,500 in equipment for each certified officer.

federal reimbursement for officer salaries and overtime related to the program.



Cusat said officers participating in the program will also receive additional training related to immigration law and interacting with diverse communities.

“There’s additional training for our officers on how to recognize immigration law and how to interact if there is an issue,” he said.

He argued that the training could actually strengthen trust between residents and police.

“It should be the opposite of fear,” Cusat said. “We are going to have better trained officers, and that should mean that the citizens or residents are safer.”

No door-to-door enforcement, mayor says

The mayor repeatedly stressed that Hazleton police will not conduct immigration raids or search for undocumented residents.

“We’re not picking up shifts to go out and hunt for people,” Cusat said.

Instead, he described the agreement as primarily educational and informational.

“This is more of an educational and informational share,” he said.

Cusat also said the program includes provisions intended to prevent discriminatory enforcement.

“It prohibits targeting,” he said. “If an officer were to target someone, they could be held responsible.”

He also emphasized that Hazleton does not have a detention facility tied to immigration enforcement, distinguishing it from programs in some other municipalities.

Encouraging residents to call 911

Cusat said residents should continue interacting with police the same way they always have.

“If they’re not wanted for some other kind of criminal activity, there’s really no need to worry,” he said.

He also urged residents to contact authorities in emergencies.

“Any kind of emergency, call 911 and the county will dispatch it accordingly,” Cusat said.

“I wouldn’t do anything to hurt anybody,” he added. “We want to protect the citizens, residents and city employees.”

What the 287(g) program does nationally

The 287(g) program, administered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), allows the federal government to authorize trained local law enforcement officers to perform certain immigration-related functions.

In many jurisdictions, the program operates through information sharing or jail-based agreements, where officers may identify individuals who could be subject to immigration enforcement after an arrest.

Supporters say the program improves coordination between local and federal authorities when individuals accused of serious crimes are in custody.

Critics argue the program can lead to fear among immigrant communities, potentially discouraging victims or witnesses from contacting police.

The program has been used in multiple jurisdictions across the United States and has been expanded or scaled back depending on federal policy priorities over time.

Robert Collado / WVIA News Broad Street in Hazleton, seen at the corner of Wyoming Street, is one of the main Hispanic business districts in the area.



Residents express concern

Some immigrant residents in Hazleton said they worry the program could create anxiety within the community.

One undocumented immigrant currently living in Hazleton, who we are identifying only as Dayhana, shared her concerns.

“This will put everyone in a difficult situation,” Dayhana said in Spanish. “It won’t only focus on criminals, but on everyone.”

Dayhana also said she worries that enforcement patterns seen in other parts of the country could eventually affect residents who are not involved in criminal activity.

“Based on what we’ve seen across the United States, they don’t just capture criminals,” she said in Spanish. “They tend to follow the same pattern everywhere.”

Another resident, Helen Tocton, a refugee living in Hazleton, said she has not personally heard of immigrants causing serious problems in the community.

“I have never heard that,” Tocton said.

She said many immigrants in the city are focused on working and supporting their families.

“People here are just hardworking,” she said in Spanish.

Tocton said policies like this can sometimes create anxiety even among people who have legal status.

“People also have the right to live with peace of mind,” she said in Spanish. “What they are taking away from the community is that sense of peace.”

Community leaders ask for unity

Community leaders say the city should clearly explain how the program will be implemented.

Guillermo “Memo” Lara, chair of the Latino Caucus in Hazleton, the community needs to be united while allowing law enforcement to do its job.

“We need to be together,” Lara said. “Authorities should be allowed to do their work, but the community also deserves transparency about how these policies are implemented.

A city shaped by immigration

Hazleton has undergone significant demographic changes over the past two decades, becoming home to a large Hispanic and immigrant population.

Those changes have previously placed the city at the center of national immigration debates, including legal battles over local immigration ordinances in the mid-2000s.

Today, the city once again finds itself navigating a complex question: how to balance public safety initiatives with maintaining trust in a diverse community.

As the 287(g) agreement moves forward, residents, advocates and city officials will likely continue debating how the policy will affect Hazleton’s future.