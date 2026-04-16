April 24, 2026 – Spring Time Produce

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. April is peak Spring season and with it comes great in-season produce. In-season produce is at its best quality and many times less expensive. There are plenty of options this Spring season.

• Strawberries are great option for a snack or as a topping for a sweet treat

• Radishes can be a great addition for salads to add a crunch

• Asparagus makes a great side dish, especially roasted in the oven.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

