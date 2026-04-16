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Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

April 24, 2026 – Spring Time Produce

Published April 16, 2026 at 3:46 PM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. April is peak Spring season and with it comes great in-season produce. In-season produce is at its best quality and many times less expensive. There are plenty of options this Spring season.

• Strawberries are great option for a snack or as a topping for a sweet treat

• Radishes can be a great addition for salads to add a crunch

• Asparagus makes a great side dish, especially roasted in the oven.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week