April 3, 2026 –Spring Refresh: Check What’s on Hand

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. Spring is here and Spring cleaning isn’t just for the house. Use this opportunity to check what you have in your fridge, freezer and pantry.

• Do you have any items in the fridge that should be used this week or items that are expired?

• Do you have items in the freezer that you could defrost for upcoming meals?

• Look through your pantry to see what you have that may have found its way to the back of the pile.

• While you are cleaning out, take this time to make a grocery list of items that you do need or an inventory list for easy reference.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.



