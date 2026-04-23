May 1, 2026: In Season Produce
Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.
As the weather continues to get warmer, even more produce items are coming into season. In-season produce is at peak quality, flavor, and nutrition as well as being typically more cost effective.
- Corn on the cob is a great side dish for a cook out
- Blueberries make for a sweet snack or can brighten up a salad
- Green beans can be steamed, roasted, or sauteed pairing with any herbs and spices
- Apricots can be enjoyed fresh or grill them to bring out even more sweetness
Add variety to your meals and try a new fruit or vegetable this spring!
For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites.