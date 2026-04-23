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Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

May 1, 2026: In Season Produce

Published April 23, 2026 at 1:11 PM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

As the weather continues to get warmer, even more produce items are coming into season. In-season produce is at peak quality, flavor, and nutrition as well as being typically more cost effective.

  • Corn on the cob is a great side dish for a cook out
  • Blueberries make for a sweet snack or can brighten up a salad
  • Green beans can be steamed, roasted, or sauteed pairing with any herbs and spices
  • Apricots can be enjoyed fresh or grill them to bring out even more sweetness

Add variety to your meals and try a new fruit or vegetable this spring!

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week