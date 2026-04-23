May 1, 2026: In Season Produce

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

As the weather continues to get warmer, even more produce items are coming into season. In-season produce is at peak quality, flavor, and nutrition as well as being typically more cost effective.



Corn on the cob is a great side dish for a cook out

Blueberries make for a sweet snack or can brighten up a salad

Green beans can be steamed, roasted, or sauteed pairing with any herbs and spices

Apricots can be enjoyed fresh or grill them to bring out even more sweetness

Add variety to your meals and try a new fruit or vegetable this spring!

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites.