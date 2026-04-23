Former Crestwood administrator Foster died in Susquehanna County murder-suicide, police say

Pennsylvania State Police and the Susquehanna County Coroner say a former Crestwood School District administrator was the victim of a murder-suicide in Jackson Twp. on Tuesday.

Troopers said Margaret Foster, 60, and Andrew Kelemen, 61, were found dead at Foster's residence just after noon on Tuesday.

According to a PSP release, a local pastor had contacted state police to request a welfare check on Foster and Kelemen. The pastor told police the couple had been experiencing difficulties related to their separation and pending divorce.

When troopers arrived at the residence, they found a sliding glass door in the back of the house was left open. Police found Foster and Kelemen deceased in the living room.

The press release states officers on scene determined that Kelemen fatally shot Foster, then shot himself.

Acting Susquehanna County Coroner Jessica Chiaramonte confirmed Foster was the victim of a homicide and Kelemen died by suicide. She said Kelemen was not living with Foster at the time, and the families have requested privacy as the investigation continues.