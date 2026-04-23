May 15, 2026: Celiac Disease

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

May is Celiac Disease Awareness Month! Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition where the immune system activates when gluten is consumed and damages the lining of the intestines.



Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley

Try gluten-free grains such as rice, quinoa, and amaranth

Check the ingredients list for malt, yeast extract, and natural flavors as they may contain gluten

Soy sauce, marinated meats, and vegetarian meat alternatives could be hidden sources of gluten

A gluten-free diet is the best way to manage symptoms of celiac disease.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites.