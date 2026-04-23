100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

May 22, 2026: Grilling Tips

Published April 23, 2026 at 1:39 PM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Now that the warmer weather is upon us, cookouts are in full swing. Try some of these grilling tips this season:

  • Grill in season produce, such as slices of peaches and pineapple, to caramelize their natural sugars
  • Toss veggies, such as peppers and potatoes, on the grill in a pouch made from aluminum foil alongside your steak or chicken
  • Make skewers, alternating a protein and veggie, for an easy crowd pleaser
  • Remember to clean your grill after every use

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week