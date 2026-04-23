May 22, 2026: Grilling Tips

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Now that the warmer weather is upon us, cookouts are in full swing. Try some of these grilling tips this season:



Grill in season produce, such as slices of peaches and pineapple, to caramelize their natural sugars

Toss veggies, such as peppers and potatoes, on the grill in a pouch made from aluminum foil alongside your steak or chicken

Make skewers, alternating a protein and veggie, for an easy crowd pleaser

Remember to clean your grill after every use



For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites.