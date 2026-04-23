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Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

May 29, 2026: Build a Better Smoothie

Published April 23, 2026 at 1:44 PM EDT

Smoothies are a refreshing way to cool down and stay hydrated. Let’s discuss some tips for building a nutritious smoothie:

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Smoothies are a refreshing way to cool down and stay hydrated. Let’s discuss some tips for building a nutritious smoothie.

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Smoothies are a refreshing way to cool down and stay hydrated. Let’s discuss some tips for building a nutritious smoothie:

  • Start out with a protein-packed base such as milk, soymilk, or Greek yogur
  • Choose and measure 1-2 fruits for your smoothie. These can be fresh, frozen, or canned. Frozen fruit usually yields a thicker smoothie.
  • Add in some veggies such as spinach, kale, carrots, or cucumbers
  • Top it off with some nutritious mix-ins such as chia seeds, coconut, cinnamon, or peanut butter

Get creative with different combinations to find your favorite smoothie.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week