July 10, 2026- In Season Now: Peaches
July 10, 2026- In Season Now: Peaches
Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.
Peaches are now in peak season. Peach is a naturally sweet way to sneak more nutrition into your day.
One serving packs a powerful punch of nutrients that support your body from head to toe:
- Peaches are low in calories, and provide Vitamin C to support your immune system, Potassium to help regulate blood pressure, and Fiber for digestive health.
- When shopping, look for these signs of ripeness:
- Look for a deep golden-orange color and fragrant aroma
- A little give when gently squeezed
- To ripen further, leave it at room temperature for a day or two. Refrigerate when ripe.
- Check out the Summer 2026 HealthyBites magazine for three recipe ideas using peaches.
For more healthy summer tips, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.