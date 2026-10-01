100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

July 10, 2026- In Season Now: Peaches

Published October 1, 2026 at 1:01 PM EDT

July 10, 2026- In Season Now: Peaches

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Peaches are now in peak season. Peach is a naturally sweet way to sneak more nutrition into your day.
One serving packs a powerful punch of nutrients that support your body from head to toe:

  • Peaches are low in calories, and provide Vitamin C to support your immune system, Potassium to help regulate blood pressure, and Fiber for digestive health.
  • When shopping, look for these signs of ripeness:
    • Look for a deep golden-orange color and fragrant aroma
    • A little give when gently squeezed
    • To ripen further, leave it at room temperature for a day or two. Refrigerate when ripe.
  • Check out the Summer 2026 HealthyBites magazine for three recipe ideas using peaches.

For more healthy summer tips, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week