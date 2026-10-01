July 10, 2026- In Season Now: Peaches

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Peaches are now in peak season. Peach is a naturally sweet way to sneak more nutrition into your day.

One serving packs a powerful punch of nutrients that support your body from head to toe:



Peaches are low in calories, and provide Vitamin C to support your immune system, Potassium to help regulate blood pressure, and Fiber for digestive health.

When shopping, look for these signs of ripeness:

Look for a deep golden-orange color and fragrant aroma A little give when gently squeezed To ripen further, leave it at room temperature for a day or two. Refrigerate when ripe.

Check out the Summer 2026 HealthyBites magazine for three recipe ideas using peaches.

For more healthy summer tips, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.