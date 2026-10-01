July 17, 2026- In-Season Now: Bell Peppers

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Bell peppers bring vibrant color and crunch to summer meals. From green to sweet red, each variety offers slightly different flavor.

Bell peppers are especially high in Vitamin C, provide Vitamin A and antioxidants while staying low in calories and high in water content.

When shopping, look for these signs of ripeness:

Choose peppers that are firm, glossy and heavy for their size. Store them unwashed in the refrigerator where they will stay fresh for up to a week.

Enjoy peppers raw with dip, sliced into salads or sauteed with olive oil and garlic. Or, stuff them with grains, proteins and herbs for an easy, satisfying meal.

Check out the Summer 2026 HealthyBites magazine for four recipe ideas using bell peppers.

For more healthy summer tips, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

