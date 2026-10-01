July 24, 2026- Meatless Summer Grilling

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Summer grilling doesn’t have to be all about meat! Here’s how to go meatless at your next outdoor BBQ:

Include plenty of seasonal fresh veggies like zucchini, peppers, onions, mushrooms, asparagus and tomatoes on the menu! Brush them lightly with olive oil, sprinkle with salt-free seasoning and grill to add smoky, sweet flavor. Check our recipe for Grilled Vegetable Pasta Salad in the Summer 2026 HealthyBites magazine or on our website.

You can replace traditional beef burgers with veggie burgers or meaty portabella mushroom caps. These options are lower in calories and fat and higher in fiber than traditional burgers and they cook faster too!

Fruits can be grilled too! Try grilling seasonal fruits like peaches, pineapple or watermelon and use them in desserts, on top of proteins, or as a side dish on their own. The natural sugars caramelize with the heat and make the fruits taste extra sweet.

For more healthy summer tips, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

