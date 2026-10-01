July 31, 2026 – No Cook Summer Meals 

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Keep your kitchen cool when it’s hot outside! Chill out this summer with these tips for creating effortless no-cook meals and snacks:



· Use canned, no-salt added beans as the base for a bean salad or as a topping for leafy greens. Beans offer a healthful source of plant-based protein and fiber.

Mix chopped avocado, diced tomato, and fresh lime juice for a super quick guacamole. Serve with baked tortilla chips and veggies sticks for a crunchy and refreshing meal.

Turn a rotisserie chicken into tasty chicken salad wraps. Replace the traditional tortilla wrap with a lettuce leaf wrap, and substitute the mayo with a mashed avocado for an even healthier twist.

Make a smoothie with fresh or frozen fruit, Greek yogurt, spinach and avocado for a nutrient-dense, protein packed, grab and go drink in the morning or afternoon.

For more healthy summer tips, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.



