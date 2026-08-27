Lanterns Doesn't Feel Like a Superhero Show — That's Why It Works

In this episode of WVIA Pop Shop, Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton dive into the first two episodes of HBO's Lanterns, the new DC series pairing veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan with rookie Jon Stewart as they investigate a mysterious threat in small-town Nebraska.

But Lanterns isn't your typical superhero story. By blending Green Lantern mythology with the Western and detective genres, the series raises bigger questions about power, authority, justice and who gets to decide what "keeping the peace" actually means.

Allan and Patrick discuss Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre's chemistry, the show's surprisingly grounded approach, its connections to classic Green Lantern comics and why using fewer superpowers may actually make Lanterns a better superhero story.

Then, in the spoiler-filled second half, they tackle some of the biggest fan complaints surrounding the series — including its Earthbound setting, lack of "ring-slinging" and one particularly shocking development involving Hal Jordan.

