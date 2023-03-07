100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
10 That Changed America

10 Buildings that Changed America

Season 1 Episode 1 | 55m 10s

A state capitol that Thomas Jefferson designed to resemble a Roman temple, the home of Henry Ford’s first assembly line, an airport with a swooping concrete roof that seems to float on air — these are among the buildings surveyed in this cross-country journey to 10 influential works of American architecture.

Aired: 05/11/13
10 that Changed America is made possible, in part, by The Joseph & Bessie Feinberg Foundation. Major funding is also provided by Joan and Robert Clifford, The Walter E. Heller Foundation, and other generous supporters.
Extras
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Interstate Highway System
The largest engineering project in human history that accelerated an exodus to suburbia.
Special:
Watch 4:46
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Interstate Highway System
The largest engineering project in human history that accelerated an exodus to suburbia.
Clip: 4:46
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Hoover Dam
Designed to provide water and power for the growing cities of Southern California.
Special:
Watch 5:13
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Hoover Dam
Designed to provide water and power for the growing cities of Southern California.
Clip: 5:13
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Hurricane & Storm Damage Reduction System
Army Corps of Engineers created a system of safeguards to keep New Orleans from flooding.
Special:
Watch 6:23
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Hurricane & Storm Damage Reduction System
Army Corps of Engineers created a system of safeguards to keep New Orleans from flooding.
Clip: 6:23
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Colorado River Aqueduct
Provides much of the drinking water for southern California.
Special:
Watch 5:05
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Colorado River Aqueduct
Provides much of the drinking water for southern California.
Clip: 5:05
Watch 3:15
10 That Changed America
Web Extra: A Modern Ride on the Transcontinental Railroad
Amtrak still operates trains over portions of the original Transcontinental Railroad.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:15
Watch 3:12
10 That Changed America
Web Extra: A View from the Top of the Roebling Bridge
Geoffrey goes to the top of the Roebling Bridge to learn about its engineering feats.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:12
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 10 That Changed America Season 2
  • 10 That Changed America Season 1
Watch 54:56
10 That Changed America
10 Modern Marvels That Changed America
A whirlwind tour of 10 engineering feats that made our civilization possible.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:56
Watch 54:56
10 That Changed America
10 Monuments That Changed America
A whirlwind tour of 10 monuments that mark key moments in American history.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:56
Watch 54:56
10 That Changed America
10 Streets That Changed America
A whirlwind tour of 10 streets that change the way we get around.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:56
Watch 56:03
10 That Changed America
10 Towns that Changed America
Ten towns designed from the ground up by visionary architects, corporations, and citizens.
Episode: S1 E4 | 56:03
Watch 56:10
10 That Changed America
10 Parks that Changed America
Discover the evolution of our nation’s city parks and learn the history of landscapes.
Episode: S1 E3 | 56:10
Watch 56:07
10 That Changed America
10 Homes that Changed America
Ten architecturally adventuresome homes that elevated living to an art form.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:07