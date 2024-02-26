100 WVIA Way
10 That Changed America

10 Towns that Changed America

Season 1 Episode 4 | 56m 03s

Ten “experimental” towns that did not evolve organically over time, but instead were designed (or redesigned) from the ground up by visionary architects, corporations, and citizens, who sought to change the lives of residents using architecture, design, and urban planning.

Aired: 04/17/16
10 that Changed America is made possible, in part, by The Joseph & Bessie Feinberg Foundation. Major funding is also provided by Joan and Robert Clifford, The Walter E. Heller Foundation, and other generous supporters.
10 That Changed America
10 That Changed America
10 That Changed America
10 That Changed America
10 That Changed America
10 That Changed America
10 That Changed America
10 That Changed America
10 That Changed America
10 That Changed America
Watch 54:56
10 That Changed America
10 Modern Marvels That Changed America
A whirlwind tour of 10 engineering feats that made our civilization possible.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:56
Watch 54:56
10 That Changed America
10 Monuments That Changed America
A whirlwind tour of 10 monuments that mark key moments in American history.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:56
Watch 54:56
10 That Changed America
10 Streets That Changed America
A whirlwind tour of 10 streets that change the way we get around.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:56
Watch 56:10
10 That Changed America
10 Parks that Changed America
Discover the evolution of our nation’s city parks and learn the history of landscapes.
Episode: S1 E3 | 56:10
Watch 56:07
10 That Changed America
10 Homes that Changed America
Ten architecturally adventuresome homes that elevated living to an art form.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:07
Watch 55:10
10 That Changed America
10 Buildings that Changed America
Survey 10 works of American architecture that changed the way we live.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:10