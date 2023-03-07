100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
10 That Changed America

10 Modern Marvels That Changed America

Season 2 Episode 3 | 54m 56s

A whirlwind tour of 10 engineering feats that made our civilization possible: from the Erie Canal and Eads Bridge, to the Holland Tunnel and Hoover Dam. Find out which 10 modern marvels made the list.

Aired: 07/23/18 | Expires: 07/04/22
10 that Changed America is made possible, in part, by The Joseph & Bessie Feinberg Foundation. Major funding is also provided by Joan and Robert Clifford, The Walter E. Heller Foundation, and other generous supporters.
Extras
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Erie Canal Albany, NY to Buffalo, NY
Waterway that linked the Atlantic Ocean with the fertile farmland of America's interior.
Special:
Watch 5:30
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Erie Canal Albany, NY to Buffalo, NY
Waterway that linked the Atlantic Ocean with the fertile farmland of America's interior.
Clip: 5:30
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Transcontinental Railroad
The railroad that shrank the time it took to cross the nation from six months to one week.
Special:
Watch 5:20
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Transcontinental Railroad
The railroad that shrank the time it took to cross the nation from six months to one week.
Clip: 5:20
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | John A. Roebling Bridge
John Roebling first revealed his bridge building secrets in Cincinnati.
Special:
Watch 4:54
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | John A. Roebling Bridge
John Roebling first revealed his bridge building secrets in Cincinnati.
Clip: 4:54
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Reversal of the Chicago River
Chicago's greatest engineering feat was saving itself from it's own sewage.
Special:
Watch 5:18
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Reversal of the Chicago River
Chicago's greatest engineering feat was saving itself from it's own sewage.
Clip: 5:18
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Colorado River Aqueduct
Provides much of the drinking water for southern California.
Special:
Watch 5:05
10 That Changed America
Modern Marvels | Colorado River Aqueduct
Provides much of the drinking water for southern California.
Clip: 5:05
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 10 That Changed America Season 2
  • 10 That Changed America Season 1
Watch 54:56
10 That Changed America
10 Monuments That Changed America
A whirlwind tour of 10 monuments that mark key moments in American history.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:56
Watch 54:56
10 That Changed America
10 Streets That Changed America
A whirlwind tour of 10 streets that change the way we get around.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:56
Watch 56:03
10 That Changed America
10 Towns that Changed America
Ten towns designed from the ground up by visionary architects, corporations, and citizens.
Episode: S1 E4 | 56:03
Watch 56:10
10 That Changed America
10 Parks that Changed America
Discover the evolution of our nation’s city parks and learn the history of landscapes.
Episode: S1 E3 | 56:10
Watch 56:07
10 That Changed America
10 Homes that Changed America
Ten architecturally adventuresome homes that elevated living to an art form.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:07
Watch 55:10
10 That Changed America
10 Buildings that Changed America
Survey 10 works of American architecture that changed the way we live.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:10