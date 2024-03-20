100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Brief History of the Future

Human

Season 1 Episode 4 | 53m 02s

Ari explores the human ability to increase empathy and compassion, what values we are instilling into artificial intelligence technologies, and the need to create both a better world and a better humanity for life to flourish on this planet.

Aired: 04/23/24 | Expires: 04/02/34
Supported by the Hoveida Family Foundation.
Extras
Watch 0:30
A Brief History of the Future
Episode 6 Preview
The world-changing power of asking, “What if?”
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 9:44
A Brief History of the Future
Ari Explores Various New Forms of Clean Energy
Ari visits Iceland, a country powered entirely by renewables.
Clip: S1 E6 | 9:44
Watch 2:47
A Brief History of the Future
Visualizing A Better Future
The importance of visualizing success as we work towards building better futures.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:47
Watch 0:30
A Brief History of the Future
Episode 5 Preview
How can we create futures that serve the needs of all people?
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 8:52
A Brief History of the Future
The Power of Deliberative Democracy
Ari explores forms of deliberative democracy around the world that empower citizens.
Clip: S1 E5 | 8:52
Watch 9:35
A Brief History of the Future
The Future of Sustainable Housing
Ari explores better, more sustainable ways of living together going forward.
Clip: S1 E5 | 9:35
Watch 1:26
A Brief History of the Future
Future of 3D Printed Homes
3D printed homes pose a potential solution to addressing the growing housing crisis.
Clip: S1 E5 | 1:26
Watch 3:04
A Brief History of the Future
The Vital Importance of Better Infrastructure
Building better cities and transportation can influence human connection and cooperation.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:04
Watch 0:30
A Brief History of the Future
Episode 4 Preview
What does it mean to be human in the 21st century?
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 9:09
A Brief History of the Future
How New Forms of Human Augmentation Could Affect Our Brains
Ari tries a “third thumb” and explores how new tech is reshaping our idea of being human.
Clip: S1 E4 | 9:09
Latest Episodes
Watch 49:50
A Brief History of the Future
Tomorrows
The world-changing power of asking, “What if?”
Episode: S1 E6 | 49:50
Watch 53:00
A Brief History of the Future
Together
How can we create futures that serve the needs of all people?
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:00
Watch 53:01
A Brief History of the Future
Once Upon a Time
How do the stories we tell shape the boundaries of our beliefs about what is possible?
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:01
Watch 53:03
A Brief History of the Future
Chaos & Complexity
How do we make sense of today’s exponential rate of change and disruption?
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:03
Watch 53:00
A Brief History of the Future
Beyond the Now
What do we imagine when we think about the future?
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:00