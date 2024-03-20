100 WVIA Way
A Brief History of the Future

Tomorrows

Season 1 Episode 6 | 49m 50s

Examine the ways we often see the future as a rigid and singular concept rather than the multiple possible futures before us, the crucial need to think much, much bigger about what could come next, and how we all have more personal agency than we realize.

Aired: 05/07/24 | Expires: 04/02/34
Supported by the Hoveida Family Foundation.
Extras
Watch 0:30
A Brief History of the Future
Episode 6 Preview
The world-changing power of asking, “What if?”
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 9:44
A Brief History of the Future
Ari Explores Various New Forms of Clean Energy
Ari visits Iceland, a country powered entirely by renewables.
Clip: S1 E6 | 9:44
Watch 2:47
A Brief History of the Future
Visualizing A Better Future
The importance of visualizing success as we work towards building better futures.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:47
Watch 0:30
A Brief History of the Future
Episode 5 Preview
How can we create futures that serve the needs of all people?
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 8:52
A Brief History of the Future
The Power of Deliberative Democracy
Ari explores forms of deliberative democracy around the world that empower citizens.
Clip: S1 E5 | 8:52
Watch 9:35
A Brief History of the Future
The Future of Sustainable Housing
Ari explores better, more sustainable ways of living together going forward.
Clip: S1 E5 | 9:35
Watch 1:26
A Brief History of the Future
Future of 3D Printed Homes
3D printed homes pose a potential solution to addressing the growing housing crisis.
Clip: S1 E5 | 1:26
Watch 3:04
A Brief History of the Future
The Vital Importance of Better Infrastructure
Building better cities and transportation can influence human connection and cooperation.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:04
Watch 0:30
A Brief History of the Future
Episode 4 Preview
What does it mean to be human in the 21st century?
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 9:09
A Brief History of the Future
How New Forms of Human Augmentation Could Affect Our Brains
Ari tries a “third thumb” and explores how new tech is reshaping our idea of being human.
Clip: S1 E4 | 9:09
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:00
A Brief History of the Future
Together
How can we create futures that serve the needs of all people?
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:00
Watch 53:02
A Brief History of the Future
Human
What does it mean to be human in the 21st century?
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:02
Watch 53:01
A Brief History of the Future
Once Upon a Time
How do the stories we tell shape the boundaries of our beliefs about what is possible?
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:01
Watch 53:03
A Brief History of the Future
Chaos & Complexity
How do we make sense of today’s exponential rate of change and disruption?
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:03
Watch 53:00
A Brief History of the Future
Beyond the Now
What do we imagine when we think about the future?
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:00