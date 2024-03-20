Extras
The world-changing power of asking, “What if?”
Ari visits Iceland, a country powered entirely by renewables.
The importance of visualizing success as we work towards building better futures.
How can we create futures that serve the needs of all people?
Ari explores forms of deliberative democracy around the world that empower citizens.
Ari explores better, more sustainable ways of living together going forward.
3D printed homes pose a potential solution to addressing the growing housing crisis.
Building better cities and transportation can influence human connection and cooperation.
What does it mean to be human in the 21st century?
Ari tries a “third thumb” and explores how new tech is reshaping our idea of being human.
Latest Episodes
How can we create futures that serve the needs of all people?
What does it mean to be human in the 21st century?
How do the stories we tell shape the boundaries of our beliefs about what is possible?
How do we make sense of today’s exponential rate of change and disruption?
What do we imagine when we think about the future?