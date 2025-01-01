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Ages of Ice

The Big Chill

Season 2026 | 3m 59s

Temperatures plunge below -40°C. Eyelashes freeze. Equipment fails. Every day tests the limits of human endurance. Yet for the scientists of “Ages of Ice,” these frozen frontiers are places of wonder and profound connection, where hardship, curiosity, and camaraderie combine in the pursuit of knowledge.

Extras
Watch 3:39
Ages of Ice
Life in the Ice
Austrian scientist Dr. Birgit Sattler studies the microbial life that exists in ice.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:39
Watch 3:54
Ages of Ice
Aerotrophy
On Antarctica’s barren nunatuks, Dr. Ry Holland searches for microbial life.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:54
Watch 3:58
Ages of Ice
Real Ice
The team from Real Ice work with the Inuit community on a radical plan to refreeze sea ice.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 3:58
Watch 2:18
Ages of Ice
Arctic Noise Pollution
Dr. Melanie Lancaster is a marine mammal specialist and advocate for quiet Arctic oceans.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 2:18
Watch 0:30
Ages of Ice
Series Preview
Discover epic science in the most extreme places on Earth.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 4:48
Ages of Ice
Greenland Traverse
Dr. Adrian McCallum and his team traverse the Greenland ice sheet on a 350 mile journey.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:48
Watch 4:58
Ages of Ice
Greenland Ice Sheet
Professor Alun Hubbard is studying the cause of meltwater on the Greenland ice sheet.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:58
Watch 4:54
Ages of Ice
The Making of “Ages of Ice”
Go behind the scenes of the epic three-year journey to film “Ages of Ice.”
Preview: S2026 | 4:54
Watch 1:27
Ages of Ice
Extended Series Preview
Discover epic science in the most extreme places on Earth.
Preview: S2026 | 1:27
Watch 2:22
Ages of Ice
Alun and the Moulin
Glaciologist Alun Hubbard stands at the edge of a perilous moulin on the Greenland ice sheet.
Clip: S2026 | 2:22
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:22
Ages of Ice
The Incubator of Life
Journey beneath the ice to discover hidden worlds and clues to life beyond Earth.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 54:22
Watch 54:25
Ages of Ice
Polar Seas
As polar oceans warm and sea ice disappears, is the balance of our entire planet at risk?
Episode: S2026 E2 | 54:25
Watch 54:20
Ages of Ice
The Frozen Heart
Venture into Earth’s most extreme ice fields to unlock the hidden history of our climate.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 54:20